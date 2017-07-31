Mungret Music Festival Returns for Second Year in a Row

There are only 5 weeks left until the Mungret Music Festival kicks off at Mungret St Pauls GAA club, with huge names like Nathan Carter set to hit the stage.

Mungret St Pauls GAA club will once again host the Mungret Music Festival this year to help raise funds for the club. Nathan Carter will be returning to perform again this year on Friday, August 25. On Saturday, August 26, The

Hothouse Flowers and The Stunning will be performing on stage.

The Mungret Music Festival was a popular tradition in the past attracting people from all over the country to the summer festival which hosted not only music but also amusements, tournaments and food.

The idea behind the revival of this popular summer festival was to of course revive the tradition that took place in Mungret over 30 years ago but also to help raise funds for the ongoing development of Mungret St Pauls, the funds will hugely help the club.

Kieran O’Brien, Chairman of the Organising Committee said: ““Years ago there was always a festival in Mungret with tournaments, amusements, a music marquee and so on, so we said we would try to bring it back.”

The two outdoor gigs will take place on the Mungret St Paul’s pitch. There will also be bar facilities and other food stalls during the festival so you won’t go hungry.

Tickets are still available at www.mungretmusicfestival.com but are limited. Tickets can also be bought at the Mungret St Pauls clubhouse every Monday from 9:30 pm until 10:30 pm.

