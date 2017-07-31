UL at centre of drive to manufacture ships of the future

THE University of Limerick is at the centre of a European research project to revolutionise shipbuilding by replacing steel with composite materials for longer and more efficient ships.

FIBRESHIP is an ambitious project to enable the construction of oceangoing vessels more than 50 meters in length using fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials. It is one of the largest innovation projects funded by the EU with a budget of €11 million.

The initiative involves 18 groups from 11 countries with lead roles being taken by two University of Limerick lecturers.

Dr Anthony Comer, who is principal investigator and Dr Ioannis Manolakis, who is project manager, are also nominated as experts in the composites element of the project.

The project aims to drive the development and adoption of composites in the European shipbuilding industry. It will facilitate the construction of large composite merchant ships, over 50 meters in length, by bridging the technology gaps in conventional shipbuilding.

At present most of the sailboats, ferries, patrol boats and rescue ships of less than 50 meters are manufactured with FRP materials instead of the classic steel, but until now the use of such materials for vessels over 50 meters in length was limited to secondary structures and components.

Among the potential benefits of composite materials are a reduction of up to 30 per cent in the weight of ships, a decrease in fuel consumption of between 10 and 15 per cent, as well as an increase in recycling ratio from the current 34 per cent for steel structures to 75 per cent.

Researchers also foresee a substantial reduction of greenhouse gases, less noise pollution and an increase in cargo capacity by roughly 12 per cent.

Dr Comer, who is based at the UL School of Engineering, said “Europe’s leadership position in the world shipbuilding industry in value terms is based on its commitment to research, technology innovation and the delivery of high value-added products. In fact, Europe continues to classify the largest proportion of all newly constructed civilian and merchant ships in the world. FIBRESHIP stands out as the first initiative to comprehensively introduce FRP in the construction of larger vessels.

Dr Manolakis, who is Research Fellow with the Irish Composites Centre (IComp) at UL, added “The Irish ocean economy is foreseen to benefit directly from the innovations expected from FIBRESHIP in the direction of the realisation of a lightweight composite large-length ship, with expected impacts on ship fuel economy, cargo and passenger capacity and environmental footprint. The positive impact on other established and emerging industries is also expected to be significant further down the line.”

