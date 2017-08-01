Burst Limerick water main to be assessed

| August 1, 2017

Crews were on scene on Monday night to deal with the burst pipe – photo by @LimerickFire

ASSESSMENT of a burst water main on the outskirts of Limerick city is underway this Tuesday by crews from Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council.

Shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night, two crews from Limerick City Fire and Rescue were sent to River Walk estate in Corbally not far from the Applegreen petrol filling station after a water mains pipe burst.

Gardai from Henry Station also attended as maintenance crews from the State utility and local authority were notified.

While the road remained passable to traffic, parts of the road were flooded and this Tuesday morning, a full assessment of the damage caused will be made with updates given to local residents.

