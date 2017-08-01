Culture Night budget up 40% to €350,000

WITH a new department titled Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Minister Heather Humphreys is giving a €200,000 addition to cover the 26 counties’ offer for Culture Night, Friday September 22.

The full budget is €350,000 which is up a good 40 per cent on last year’s. This is the highest spend thus far on the international day of celebration and showcasing arts and culture.

From 5pm on, Limerick city and county’s venues, parks, streets and alternative platforms open out a series of entertaining and family friendly events. Limerick Council issued its call out for submission to the programme weeks ago.

All activity has to be free and for the most part, family biased and inclusive to all communities and abilities. Limerick’s calendar coincides with the four day Limerick Jazz Festival so all sails fill.

“Culture Night continues to be one of the most successful and magical evenings in the calendar where venues open their doors free of charge and the streets are filled with spectacular performances of culture and creativity,” commented Minister Humphreys.

“The evening dovetails with the Creative Ireland Programme which aims to increase access to and participation in cultural activity in every county. It is my strong belief that if we want to achieve this we need to ensure local events throughout the evening of Friday September 22 are supported”.

From heritage walks to arts and crafts and opera in the Hunt Museum, to visual art displays, street poetry and Irish jigs in John’s Square, the city (and towns) come alive with the best and most flamboyant of talent made in Limerick. Or at least, operating out of here.

