Days left on fate of 12 stray horses seized in Limerick

HAVING disposed of 60 stray horses already this year, Limerick City and County Council face the prospect of having to make decisions on the latest seizure of 12 horses made in the city in recent days.

The local council seized 12 unlicensed stray horses since July 26 last leaving their owners just days to claim them back.

The seizures made under the provisions of the Control of Horses Act were made from public areas of Southill, Ballinacurra, Rathbane and Moyross as well as on Hyde Road and St Mary’s Park.

The horses were transferred to the pound in Cork and were scheduled to be kept until the end of this week where they will either be claimed once the appropriate fee is paid or if not, disposed of by the council.

The stray horses seized included two grey horses (one male and one female) and a brown and white female in Castle Oaks View, Southill on July 26.

Two brown and white Shetlands (one male and one female) were seized in St Mary’s Park, while one Bay male was seized in Rathbane on the same date.

In Ballinacurra Weston. a grey male and a brown and white male were also seized.

Two days later on July 28, a brown and white male and a grey male Shetland were seized from Hyde Road.

Sometime later, a grey female and a brown and white male were seized from Castlepark, Moyross.

Already this year, Limerick’s local authority put down 60 unclaimed horses while it expects to spend in the region of up to €500,000 on the control of stray horses.

