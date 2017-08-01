‘Distressing’ assault under investigation as Garda review CCTV

GARDAI in Limerick are looking for the assistance of the public in relation to an assault recently where a woman was forced to fend off a male who followed her home.

Last Thursday, a young lady was walking home on Chapel Street at 1am when she was suddenly approached by a male who attempted to engage her in conversation.

When this failed the man put his arm around the woman and tried to pull her into him.

The lady resisted and put up a fight from the forceful advances and kept walking.

Gardai say that the woman said that the man followed her for a time before he eventually gave up.

Gardai are collecting CCTV from the area and are looking for any witnesses to this very distressing assault.

Separately, Henry Street garda are investigating an early morning assault last Saturday where a young man was attacked on Dominic Street.

Shortly after 3am, a young man was walking home when he was assaulted by two males.

This assault was completely unprovoked and again Gardai are collecting CCTV but any witness to this either of these assaults can contact Gardai at Henry Street on 061-212400.

