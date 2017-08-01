Funding approved for Limerick schoolchildren

LIMERICK children are to benefit from a €4m Government funding programme that will create extra spaces in schools and improve services to make life easier for parents and families.

€221,342 in Government funding has been allocated to support Limerick children of a school going age.

Senator Maria Byrne this week said that the €4m in funding will help create over 5,000 extra childcare places in 225 school age childcare services nationwide.

The funding announced for School Aged Childcare services, totalling €221,342 here in Limerick, will be used for the establishment of new School Age Childcare (SAC) services as well as the expansion of existing services.

Childcare services in Limerick City to benefit from the funding include; Presentation Primary School, Tall Trees Childcare Limited, Nano Nagle Pre-school Limited, Southill After Schools Club Limited, Buttercup Pre-School, Mega Kids Limited, Delta’s Little Academy Ltd, The Hut @Tall Trees Ltd, , Project Afterschool and Sunny Days.

“As Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone has said, this is the first big step, but there is still much work to be done in this area. I am assured that the Minister is focused on quality of childcare, accessibility and also recognition for the workers who provide services.

“We are determined to reach out to parents and inform them of the supports that will be available to them from this September.

www.affordablechildcare.ie has more details of the supports available to families.

Under the new scheme, the new subsidies will create greater parental choice and financial support for families so they can achieve their full potential.

