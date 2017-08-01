High and dry holiday makers allowed back to Kilkee beach

LIMERICK holiday makers who were left high and dry in Kilkee for almost a week can enjoy the sea after the imposed swimming ban was lifted this Tuesday.

The moods of visitors and businesses alike were dampened amid bacteria fears following a wastewater incident that closed the beach.

However, this Tuesday, the ban was lifted after water samples returned below the recommended safety levels.

However, the ban that was imposed on July 26 last left local businesses and visitors to the West Clare village both disappointed and frustrated.

Last week, an electrical fault at the local wastewater treatment station, resulted in the discharge of raw sewage into the Victoria stream. This in turn forced the closure of the beach amid bacteria and safety concerns.

The incident left the popular resort resembling a “ghost town” during the beach closure.

Mother of three and Limerick woman Ciara said that each year, “we have kept up the tradition set by our family and many other Limerick families. We save and use our disposable income to come to Kilkee as its a home from home. Not being able to hit the beach is really frustrating as more than half of our holiday has slipped us by with this.”

Hotelier Johnny Redmond of The Strand Hotel told Clare FM that thousands of children and families “flock here every year with the beach, swimming in the pollock holes and ocean activities being the reason that they come here. It’s normally so safe and clean and for this to happen in height of the high season.”

As much criticism is levelled at Irish Water, Mr Redmond added that last week he went from seeing hundreds on the beach, “to a point when the sign went up and the town emptied”.

On Monday however, Irish Water said that the swimming ban was no longer linked to issues at the wastewater treatment pump house but resulted from heavy rainfall.

Shortly before lunchtime on Tuesday morning, the ban was lifted.

Businesses are now fearful that the ban will cause long-term damage to the reputation of the seaside village.

