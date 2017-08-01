IDA bosses expect Brexit jobs boost

“A FLOW of announcements” are expected in the wake of Brexit, according to the bosses at the IDA, but as of yet it is unknown if any are due for the Mid West.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said that Ireland will continue to see investments by foreign companies over the next number of months.

However, with an expectation that the jobs will come from the financial services sector, it is as yet unclear if the Mid West region will benefit from some of those announcements.

Post Brexit, Ireland must continue to nurture talent and deliver a pro business ethos to maintain its proven track record.

Mid West Regional Business Development Manager Niall O’Callaghan, said that there is an importance on all agencies and stakeholders in the region to continue to promote the successes here.

“We are actively fighting for and winning business but we all need to pull together to continue this.

The regional boss, who is on the move to head up the Shannon Heritage tourism organisation in the coming months, said that Brexit will present many job creation opportunities and Limerick and the Mid West will continue to try and win investments.

