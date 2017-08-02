Art project after Paul Henry

GLENSTAL’S Dom Patrick Hederman and film maker Thaddeus O’Sullivan opened out the Hunt Museum’s suite of summer lunchtime talks linked to its current exhibition, ‘Jack B. Yeats and Paul Henry: Contrasting Visions of Ireland’

Next, on Thursday August 17 at 1pm, archaeologist and photographer Brian Mac Domhnaill and painters Gentian Lulanaj and Paul Mc Kenna will present ‘After Paul Henry’. This is describes as a collaborative and interdisciplinary project that has been following in the footsteps of artist Paul Henry and his wife Grace – by engaging with the landscapes and people they encountered during their time in the West of Ireland.

The art resulting from this ongoing project will be presented; the artists will talk about their interactions with the work of Paul Henry and his subject matter. Free in for this event.

There’s Summer Symposium exploring Yeats and Henry intended for September 6. Check out www.huntmuseum.com for confirmed information including speakers and ticket prices

