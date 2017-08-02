THOMAS Martens hated Jason Corbett, the murder trial of the US father and daughter has been told as the pair deny unlawfully killing the Limerick man in 2015.

That was the evidence of a former colleague when she spoke of conversation she had with the retired FBI agent in 2015.

Molly Martens and Thomas deny the second degree murder of Jason Corbett (39) on August 2, 2015 as the trial in Lexington hears its second week of gruesome evidence.

When jurors at the trial were shown images of the death scene at Jason Corbett’s house in North Carolina some sqeemed while another got sick into a bin.

That was the opener for a week of evidence that has described the death of the Limerick man in August 2015 where his second wife and father-in-law both deny unlawfully killing the 39-year-old father of two.

During the selection process, potential jurors were told of the gory pictures they would be shown. and for the thrid week, the Lexington court house has been shown and told of a harrowing scene and violent scene.

More than a dozen blows to his head, skull fragments, inconsistent blood spatters, shielding Jason’s children from the scene and gruesome patholgy reports have all been outlined in the State Prosecution case who say that Molly and her retired FBI agent father used excessive force to slay the Limerick man.

They both deny second degree murder charges in connection with the death of Jason on August 2, 2015, at his home in Wallburg, North Carolina. They have claimed self defence.

Molly said that Jason was trying to strangle her, but the court was told that the former model did not have any injuries. Neither did her 66-year-old father.

Jason’s naked body was found unresponsive in his bedroom where he had seemed to suffer post mortem injuries in a blow to the head.

Continue reading below...







Investigating police said that they did not pursue these claims but the defence entered a picture of Mr Corbett’s hand with one starnd of hair in it. This was not forensically analysed.

Last week, the jury was shown a Louisville Slugger aluminium baseball bat and cement paver by the prosecuting officer.

Clothing, with DNA evidence of blood, and interior pictures of the house as well as ones of Ms Martens outside were also shown to the court.

One Tuesday, evidence was given of blood spatters on the walls of Jason’s house.

Expert witness and analyst Stuart James outlined that Jason Corbett’s bloodied head hit the wall in a decending manner as a 24 inch blood stain was present in the bdroom.

He also noted indentations on the wall as well as blood spatters on a hoover as well as on the walls from Jason’s last breaths.

In other evidence, a former colleague of Tom Martens told the trial that it was common knowledge that Molly’s father had a dislike for Jason.

Follwoing legal arguement, Joann Lowry, who worked with him at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Knoxville, Tennessee, gave evidence of a conversation she had with Tom Martens where he allegedly said “That son-in-law, I hate him.”

She added that Tom Martens said he wasn’t fond of Jason or the 2011 Irish wedding guests.

Ms Lowry believed it was “common knowledge” that Mr Martens disliked Jason Corbett, as the judge urged this evidence was only relevant to the retired FBI agent and not Molly.

The trial continues and is expected to hear from Jason’s sister Tracey Lynch.

