Gardaí investigating riverbank ‘flasher’

A MAN exposing himself on the riverbank walkways near the University of Limerick has drawn the attention of the Rubber Bandits comedy duo who have expressed concerns about the man’s behaviour.

A number of women, reported the man’s behaviour to Gardaí and the University authorities as the incidents are said to have occurred in the public areas of the campus. Blindboy Boatclub and Mr Chrome, who normally associated with comedic satire, took to social media to warn of the man’s activities.

In a twitter post, the Limerick pair took a serious tone. “Apparently there’s a lad on a bike with fair hair in late 20s w****** at female joggers on the river path behind UL. Be alert and safe,” they posted on their Twitter account.

Continue reading below...







The post drew reaction from many, including some who had encountered the man and some who said he was active elsewhere in the city.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating.

See more news here

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News