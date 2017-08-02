Gardaí investigating riverbank ‘flasher’

| August 2, 2017

 

A MAN exposing himself on the riverbank walkways near the University of Limerick has drawn the attention of the Rubber Bandits comedy duo who have expressed concerns about the man’s behaviour.

A number of women, reported the man’s behaviour to Gardaí and the University authorities as the incidents are said to have occurred in the public areas of the campus. Blindboy Boatclub and Mr Chrome, who normally associated with comedic satire, took to social media to warn of the man’s activities.

In a twitter post, the Limerick pair took a serious tone. “Apparently there’s a lad on a bike with fair hair in late 20s w****** at female joggers on the river path behind UL. Be alert and safe,” they posted on their Twitter account.

Continue reading below...


The post drew reaction from many, including some who had encountered the man and some who said he was active elsewhere in the city.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating.

See more news here

 

Tags: , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

Andrew Carey

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news and business stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close