‘Sextortion’ case under investigation in Limerick

A SEXTORTION type case is under investigation in Limerick after a complaint was made by a teen alleging he was threatened that “personal videos” would be shared across the internet unless he paid a ransom.

Gardai in Limerick have said that this is not a new type of scam and have urged people to be vigilant when sharing any sort of images online.

The young man told gardai that he downloaded an app and shared videos and content with a young female.

unbeknownst to him, the images and videos had been recorded and he was notified by text message that unless he paid thousands of euro to a third party, the videos would be shared across the internet with his friends on Facebook.

