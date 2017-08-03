Deadline Extended for Limerick Going for Gold Most Beautiful Garden

| August 3, 2017

Nellie Barrett, Ballintubber, Newcastle West was the 2016 winner in the Limerick Going For Gold Most Beautiful Front Garden. Pictured with Roger Beck, Manager Parkway Shopping Centre, who sponsored the category

The Closing date for entry into this year’s Limerick Going for Gold Most Beautiful Garden Category has been extended until Tuesday 8th August.  If you wish to submit an entry for (Gardens MUST be visible the road).  Further details on limerick.ie

The Parkway Shopping Centre once again is kindly supporting this category and has been a great supporter of Limerick Going For Gold down through the years.

