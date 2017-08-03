Limerick Voices album launched

MUSIC Generation Limerick has compiled an album of original material written and recorded by participants in the Limerick Voices song-writing programme. The initiative, launched in 2014, aims to foster creative musical expression in young people according to Music Generation Limerick coordinator Boris Hunka.

“The music on the album reflects this wide ranging and individually oriented approach. The songs encompass gentle acoustic reflections, radio-ready rock anthems and hard-edged rap. From vivid visions of social ills and injustices to equally sincere contemplations of life’s minutiae, all themes are explored with passion, individuality and impressive skill.”

The music and lyrics were composed within the Music Generation songwriting programme with the advice and help of a diverse group of musician mentors. All mentors are active and accomplished performers in their own right as recording artists, producers and promoters.

‘Limerick Voices Vol.1’ by Music Generation Limerick City is available now to stream and purchase from local record shops and online from cdbaby.com

