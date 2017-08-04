THE NEXT time a Limerick dog cocks a leg to a lamp-post, their owners may be surprised when the lamp-post talks back.

It’s all part of a campaign by the City and County Council to persuade pet owners to clean up after their dogs.

The new campaign, involving talking ‘lamp posts’ and teaming up with Limerick’s Live 95FM’s Street Boy is part of Limerick City and County Council’s ongoing ‘Any Bag – Any Bin’ campaign to combat dog litter.

After its launch in Newcastlewest, the campaign is scheduled to move to Askeaton, Limerick City and Kilmallock this week.

Dog owner are being asked to always clean up, remind relations, neighbours and friends to do the same, to take multiple bags on walks and to use any bag or public bin, use their own bin or to flush the poo down the loo.

In addition to the joint campaign, other initiatives include local radio adverts and Park Rangers and Environment Inspectors/Litter Wardens handing out dog litter bags.

Local authority Environment Awareness Officer Sinead McDonnell said that Minister Denis Naughten summed it up when he said that if your dog fouled in your own home, you’d clean it up immediately.

“The same should apply to our streets. Yet the amount of people who don’t take this level of care is disappointing. We see it in on streets, parks, river bank walks and it’s unacceptable”.

“Dog poo contains bacteria which can be dangerous and is a serious hazard to young children and wheelchair users among others,” she explained.

Dog fouling is an offence under the Litter Act and dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet can face an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a court fine up to a maximum of €3,000 for each offence.

