Limerick news briefs – Afternoon tea. Limerick bakes. Projects funding.

A look at some local news stories in brief this week.

Afternoon tea

TOPAZ will raise a teacup to the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation this August Bank Holiday weekend, by donating 50c of the ‘Add a pastry for €1’ offer in its Re.Store retail outlets to the children’s charity from August 5 to 7. The campaign is as part of Jack & Jill’s twentieth anniversary celebrations, which involve afternoon teas held throughout the country, including Topaz in Ballysimon, to raise money for essential services. The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation has supported over 2,000 sick children since 1997 including 104 children in Limerick.

Limerick bakes

LIMERICK’S bakers rose to the occasion at this year’s Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, raising €4,400 in the process. Now in its ninth year, the Great Irish Bake encourages families, schools and businesses to come together and hold their own bake sales. 900 bake sales were held nationwide with a total of €210,000 raised which will help fund new equipment for the hospital’s theatres, wards and the Intensive Care Unit.

Limerick projects funding

LIMERICK is set to receive more than €36,000 for environmental projects through the Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund, which supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups. Fine Gael Senator, Maria Byrne said, “Here in Limerick, funding of €36,106 was announced for 43 projects across the county. The main goal of these local projects is to improve the environment and make our communities more sustainable.” Limerick City projects include €800.00 for a Community Polytunnel in Castleconnell and €600.00 to the Limerick Fairtrade City Committee to promote Fairtrade in Limerick among others.

