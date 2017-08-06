Limerick news briefs – Charity fundraiser. Rhebogue plans. Men’s mass.

A LOOK at some Limerick news briefs this week.

Mary’s Meals

THE charity Mary’s Meals will hold a fundraising walk from Kilkee to Knock on Bank Holiday Monday, August 7 to feed starving children in Aleppo and other parts of Syria.The Kilkee walk will be one of three converging on the Marian Shrine with the others setting off from Dublin and Malin Head in Donegal. The walkers will be raising awareness in towns along the route and will arrive in Knock on Tuesday, August 15. Mary’s Meals feeds more than 1.2 million children in 14 countries. The charity also accepts donations of food and clothing with 93c of every €1 donated going directly to their feeding programme. The charity says it can feed a child for an entire school year for €15.60.

Rhebogue plans

Continue reading below...







FORMER Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon has called for a community or youth centre to be built in the last green space in Rhebogue. Silvergrove Developments is proposing to build 20 social housing units in a mix of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom dwellings in Drominbeg. However, Cllr O’Hanlon believes a public facility would be better. “There is a population of 2,000 in Rhebogue already. Throughout the city, we have wonderful youth and community centres. We need one in Rhebogue,” he declared. “I think Rhebogue has fulfilled its obligation for social housing in any case in that the council owns quite a number of houses there.” According to Cllr O’Hanlon, there is “total opposition” to the plans for social housing units.

End of an era

LIFELONG members of a religious association for Limerick men have expressed their disappointment over the ending of a 150 year old tradition. The 8am Mass for the male members of the Archconfraternity of the Redemptorist Order at Mount St Alfonsus has been discontinued with the usual 9am Mass open to all comers. Fr Seamus Enright, rector of the Redemptorists, said the move is “sad, but we have to be realistic, it could be viewed as a bit anachronistic in this modern age”.

Visit the Limerick Post News section to read more news stories.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News