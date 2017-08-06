Limerick Rose Kayleigh Maher set to bloom

LIMERICK Rose Kayleigh Maher is rallying her supporters to join her in Kerry on Thursday, August 17 when she will be among 64 young women taking part in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival.

The 24-year-old secondary school teacher from Kilcornan, said she was looking forward to the festival experience as she thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and hearing their stories.

The Mary Immaculate College graduate is a keen traveller and spent last summer in Vietnam teaching English after undertaking a Masters in Education at NUIG.

Limerick Rose Centre co-ordinator, Conor Walsh said that Kayleigh has a wonderful year ahead of her, as there will be many events and activities for her to attend around Limerick city and county, as well as abroad and in Tralee.

“It’s much more than the two nights on television, and she will have a very busy year ahead of her,” he said.

Limerick Rose Kayleigh Maher will be joined at the festival by Clare Rose Aoife Murphy from Sixmilebridge, who is a recent graduate of the University of Limerick.

Along with their fellow Roses, they will embark on a three-day tour taking in some of the country’s top tourism landmarks including the National Stud and Japanese Gardens, Lullymore, the Guinness Storehouse and Malahide Castle. When they arrive in Kerry, they will sample some of the county’s most scenic attractions in Tralee, Dingle, Killarney and Kenmare.

Only 32 Roses can be accommodated in the live RTÉ television selections with Dáithí Ó Sé on Monday and Tuesday, August 21/22 and the final qualifying judging process will take place before the Roses arrive in Tralee.

