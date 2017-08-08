UL base for International Choral Conducting School

UL campus is site for the 38th annual International Choral Conducting Summer School ongoing until August 12, a seven day intensive for participants.

The International Choral Conducting Summer School, under the artistic direction of Irish conductor Bernie Sherlock, provides conductors, teachers, music students, choral enthusiasts and musicians “with hands on experience through intensive and enjoyable choral instruction from dynamic and inspirational tutors.”

This course will also welcome choral singers for training – and any who just wants to observe.

The only one of its kind in Ireland, the seven days offer a wealth of expertise from six international tutors, all of whom are active conductors and experienced teachers of conducting.

These expert tutors, hailing from the USA, Hungary, England, and Ireland, cater for beginner conductors to the more advanced. Course work will span six levels in all.

See www.aoic.ie/education_training or 061-234823.

