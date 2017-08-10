Limerick’s Celia Holman Lee announced as Focus Ireland Ambassador

Celia Holman Lee has given her backing to the fight against homelessness having been unveiled as an ambassador for Focus Ireland.

The well-known model, fashion stylist and television presenter is supporting Focus Ireland efforts locally in Limerick, and nationally, as the homelessness crisis worsens.

2018 will mark twenty years of Focus Ireland service provision in Limerick City and County, and now more than ever Celia is urging local people to get behind the efforts.

Celia Holman Lee said, “It breaks my heart to see that the number of homeless children has continued to rise and to be given an opportunity to shine a light on this crisis is something that I feel very passionate about.”

As am a mother and grandmother Celia says her family “means more to me than anything else in the world”, adding, “We have to protect these families and ensure that all children in this country feel safe and secure.”

Focus Ireland’s impact on the people of Limerick was highlighted by a recent study outlining the difference a youth housing project made in the city.

Changing the lives of young people who were homeless or at risk, the project has been so successful, leading international experts believe it should be introduced nationally.

Focus Ireland’s Limerick Manager Ger Spillane has witnessed first-hand the impact of the soaring cost of rent coupled with a shortage of housing supply, locally.

Mr. Spillane said, “Focus Ireland knows through our work that seeking advice and information as early as possible can really help to prevent people from losing their home.”

“To have someone as committed and high-profile as Celia Holman Lee supporting our efforts means a lot in terms of raising awareness of the issues, and helping us to fund our services.”

Mr. Spillane said: “Our frontline staff here are still dealing with people who have become homeless from the rental sector as rents have been hiked up and they can’t afford them.

“There needs to be a much wider range of Government actions taken to keep protect tenants and keep them in their homes.”

The charity said the Government really has to kick–start the building of homes and follow through on delivering a more secure private rented sector if Ireland is to end the deepening crisis in the rental housing and homelessness areas.

Focus Ireland said it aims to play its own key role in overcoming the housing crisis – for people who are homeless or at risk- as the charity aims to double its housing stock over the next four years.Locally Focus Ireland Has grown extensively and we have now broadened our reach in the Mid-West to North Tipperary and Clare.

Locally Focus Ireland has grown extensively and has broadened its reach in the Mid-West to North Tipperary and Clare. The charity has housed 86 families through their Social Rental Model Project in partnership with Limerick City and County Council. In 2017 alone Focus Ireland has housed 30 families in Limerick.

Ger Spillane added, “Having Celia on board helps Focus Ireland to raise vital funds and awareness of the fact that the housing crisis is continuing to deepen.”

He concluded, “An average of 80 families have become homeless every month so far this year, compared with 60 a month last year. The crisis is worsening.”

