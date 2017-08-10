Myles Casey inherits ‘Big Bang’ boxing legacy

Following in the footsteps of his father, Myles Casey has carried on a proud boxing legacy by winning the Irish Senior Cadet 50kg title.

A member of Rathkeale Boxing Club, Myles has booked a spot on the Irish team that will travel to Bulgaria in September to take part in the under-15 European Boxing Championships.

Myles’ father, Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey retired from professional boxing in 2014, having won the Prize Fighter Series along with the European Super Bantamweight title.

“He has been progressing really well and has dropped from 52 kg down to 50 this year, he is very disciplined,” said Robert Williams of Rathkeale Boxing Club.

“Willie is a coach with the club and the fact that Myles is his son means that he would have been boxing since he’s able to walk”, Robert told the Limerick Post.

He said that Limerick boxers have been doing well in the European Championships, with Jason Harty and Edward Donovan both winning gold in recent years.

Edward Donovan won gold at the European Junior Championships in Hungary in 2016, winning five fights over the six days of events. Rathkeale’s Jason Harty took home gold in Ukraine in 2015 having previously won a silver medal in the 2013 European Schoolboy Championships.

“The boy Myles beat for the Irish Senior Cadet title was a silver medalist at last year’s European Championship. Myles has a lot of skills, he will do well in the competition, but you don’t know what you will meet until you get over there. There could be a lot of youngsters with more height and speed for their age,” the Rathkeale Boxing Coach concluded.

The EUBC European Junior Championships will take place in Albena, Bulgaria from September 17 to 26.

