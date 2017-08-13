Breakfast briefing on digesting new knowledge

SHANNON Chamber, Atlantic Aviation Group and the University of Limerick (UL) are joining forces in an effort to encourage more business executives to perfect their management and leadership skills.

As part of its Skillnet undertakings, Shannon Chamber is hosting a breakfast briefing at the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon on Wednesday, August 16 at which details of two new programmes being introduced this autumn will be outlined.

The programmes, an NFQ Level 6 Certificate in Management and an NFQ Level 7 Diploma in Management being offered by Shannon Chamber Skillnet and Atlantic Aviation Group respectively will be delivered by the University of Limerick over the course of a year, starting this September.

Speaking about the value of these programmes for businesses in the region, Shannon Chamber chief executive Helen Downes, who herself recently completed an Advanced Leadership Programme with the Timoney Institute said: “Continuing education is so essential in today’s fast- paced environment. While the basics may remain constant, technology has introduced so many variables, it is so advisable to keep abreast of current practices.

Both programmes have been devised, in conjunction with UL, for different management levels. The Certificate-level programme will give anyone currently working in supervisory or junior management a sound introduction to management whilst enabling them to gain a formal qualification. The Diploma is aimed at middle managers who wish to develop themselves, their teams and their organisations.

Bookings for the breakfast briefing can be made online at shannonchamber.ie

