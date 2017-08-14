Heroin file to the Director of Public Prosecutions

| August 14, 2017

TWO men arrested following a Garda seizure of heroin in Limerick at the weekend have been released without charge.

Gardai swooped to seize heroin with an estimated street value of €30,000 on Saturday afternoon in a house in Castleconnell.

The seized substance is subject to testing and analysis.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station in the city under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996

Both have now been released without charge. A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on the matter.

Category: Crime & Court, News


Comments are closed.

Bernie English

About the Author ()

Bernie English has been working as a journalist in national and local media for more than thirty years. She worked as a staff journalist with the Irish Press and Evening Press before moving to Clare. She has worked as a freelance for all of the national newspaper titles and a staff journalist in Limerick, helping to launch the Limerick edition of The Evening Echo. Bernie was involved in the launch of The Clare People where she was responsible for business and industry news.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close