Heroin file to the Director of Public Prosecutions

TWO men arrested following a Garda seizure of heroin in Limerick at the weekend have been released without charge.

Gardai swooped to seize heroin with an estimated street value of €30,000 on Saturday afternoon in a house in Castleconnell.

The seized substance is subject to testing and analysis.

Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station in the city under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996

Both have now been released without charge. A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on the matter.

Category: Crime & Court, News