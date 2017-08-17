The Elation live show for Chez Le Fab

CORK group The Elation scored a Top 20 hit with debut single ‘XO’ and followed up with the equally catchy single Catch just two months later. The band’s blend of classic funk groove with modern dance floor production made XO a guaranteed party hit.

The Elation can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Store, and direct on www.theelationmusic.com The quartet brings their impressive live show to Chez le Fab this Thursday August 17. Support come from talented rapper Krome and talented hip-hop rapper Krome and special guest Synead Toomey, a 19 year-old Limerick based singer/songwriter Synead Toomey. Free entry with café purchase | pass-the-hat for performers.

Continue reading below...







Category: Entertainment, Music