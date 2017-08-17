The Elation live show for Chez Le Fab

| August 17, 2017

CORK group The Elation scored a Top 20 hit with debut single ‘XO’ and followed up with the equally catchy single Catch just two months later. The band’s blend of classic funk groove with modern dance floor production made XO a guaranteed party hit.

The Elation can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Store, and direct on www.theelationmusic.com   The quartet brings their impressive live show to Chez le Fab this Thursday August 17. Support come from  talented rapper Krome and  talented hip-hop rapper Krome and special guest Synead Toomey, a 19 year-old Limerick based singer/songwriter Synead Toomey. Free entry with café purchase | pass-the-hat for performers.

Continue reading below...


 

Tags: ,

Category: Entertainment, Music


Comments are closed.

Eric Fitzgerald

About the Author ()

Eric writes for the Entertainment Pages of Limerick Post Newspaper and edits the music blog www.musiclimerick.com where you can watch and listen to music happening in the city and beyond.
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close