Megacone & Zombie Picnic: Prog Double Header

| August 17, 2017

Limerick’s Zombie Picnic

PROG Rockers Megacone from Dublin join forces with Limerick’s Zombie Picnic for a night of post-rock nuance and complexity that promises to both attack and soothe your eardrums, sometimes in the same 16 bars.

The instrumental band from Limerick formed in the summer of 2012. In the line up, Jim Griffin (guitar), Dave Tobin (guitar), Brian Fitzgerald (bass) and Brendan Miller (drums). By May of 2016 they had written, recorded and released their debut album, ‘A Suburb of Earth’.

That record received airplay across the world from Brazil to Australia with positive reviews inked in its wake.

Megacone and  Zombie Picnic play Kasbah Social Club this Saturday August 19.

 

