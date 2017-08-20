Acoustic Club: My Favourite House

| August 20, 2017

HEAR newly formed trio My Favourite House  at The Acoustic Club on Tuesday August 22. Every Tuesday songwriters, musicians, singers and touring performers gather at The Acoustic Club for short sets of two or three songs.

Having made a very successful debut earlier this month, the trio returns for a fuller set.  ‘My Favourite House’ hit the heart of the audience immediately with their unique vocals, beautifully shaped originals, energetic rhythms and picturesque sounds.

Tom Ryan guitar/ piano/ vocals, Michael Laffan piano/ vocals and Birgit Burhenne/ vocals, all highly skilled musicians with various musical backgrounds and fuelled by their mutual creative language, built a new home for their repertoire only a short time ago.

For a full performance attend to Tom Ryan’s debut screening of ‘A Man With A Plan’ on Saturday, August 29 next in the Shannon Rowing Club Limerick.

