EMERGENCY services are dealing with a major fuel spill in Limerick this Thursday morning.

A number of fire crews from Limerick City Fire and Rescue are attending an incident at the Ballysimon Junction to Childers Road.

The fuel spill is described as having made the roadway extremely slippy.

It’s understood that there has been a number of road collisions as a result.

Limerici drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the area or avoid it if possible.

Gardai are at the scene.