Foley family express sense of loss over Axel

THE family of the late Anthony Foley have described the past 12 months as being about “trying to take in what happened, struggling a lot of the time to believe it has happened, desperately missing Anthony and trying to adapt to this new order without him”.

The 42 year-old Munster and Ireland rugby star died suddenly in Paris on October 16 last from a heart rhythm disorder that caused an acute pulmonary oedema.

In a Facebook message posted by his widow, Olive, his family said “that the past year was one that no preparation could help with”.

“Losing Anthony in any circumstances, not least one with no forewarning brought us as a family to our knees and many, many others also. On this day last year, our lives changed forever when were given the dreadful news that Anthony had passed.

“The 12 months since have been about trying to take in what has happened, struggling a lot of the time to actually believe it has happened, desperately missing Anthony and trying to adapt to this new order without him here.

“Crucially, however, we’ve also had so many special companions who have helped us to travel this journey over the past 12 months. People who’ve extended their hand and held ours, from the very moment they heard the news, right to this day. I want to use this opportunity today to say thank you to all those people for what they have done for us this past 12 months,” the posting continued.

by Alan Jacques

