Light Moves brings screenings, music and dance

LIGHT Moves, Ireland’s festival of dance, film and media arts, returns to Limerick for a fourth year early November. The festival will feature live dance and music performances, exhibitions, feature films, a family screening, programmes of short films, workshops and talks.

This year’s festival of screendance will take place in Dance Limerick at St John’s Church, Belltable, Limerick City Gallery of Art and the University of Limerick.

The festival begins with two events on Thursday November 2. Dr. Desmond FitzGerald, president of the University of Limerick, will launch the Light Moves festival at Limerick City Gallery of Art, 6pm. LCGA will screen thought provoking work throughout the festival.

From 8pm at Dance Limerick Space (St John’s Church) ‘Moments Of Movement’ by Berlin based documentary filmmaker Eva Stotz and Amsterdam tap dancer Marije Nie, is the festival’s opening performance.

The live performance combines the visually stunning film archive of Eva Stotz with the evocative rhythms of Marije Nie supported by saxophonist Cathal Roche, percussionist Erik Kooger and live sound designer Benjamin Jefferys.

LCGA will showcase leading artists working in dance, film and the visual arts, for​ ​the period​ ​of​ ​the​ ​festival​ including Doll Clothes by Cindy Sherman (USA). There is a focus on the politics of identity and the final instalment of works shown by Light Moves 2014-2017 from 24 Frames Per Second.

Harun Farocki (Czech Republic) has exhibited work at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Modern in London. Farocki’s ‘Workers Leaving the Factory in Eleven Decades’ will explore the boundaries between a worker’s personal and professional life.

The Belltable will host a programme of feature length films. This year’s family film is the animated Ballerina, voiced by Elle Fanning.

Single sessions throughout the weekend cost €6 (€7 on the door), feature films (including the Family Film) cost €8 (€6 for children for family film only) and a full festival pass costs €75/50. For further information and ticket bookings see www.lightmoves.ie