Planning appeal decision on Irish Cement plan deferred

An Bord Pleanála will need more time to decide on the planning permission granted to Irish Cement to enable it burn hazardous waste as a power source at its manufacturing plant in Mungret.

Last March, Limerick City and County Council approved a €10 million plan by Irish Cement that would allow the company burn up to 115 types of hazardous material, including “animal tissue waste”, at its Limerick .

The council planners granted permission for the company to burn “hazardous” substances, including “end of life tyres”, as fuel at its plant in Castlemungret, Co Limerick, provided it adhered to strict conditions.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who held an oral hearing in Limerick last August when local residents highlighted concerns over toxic emissions as well as risks to health and the local environment.

According to Irish Cement, the Mungret development will reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, reduce CO2 emissions by 40,000 tonnes per year, and will help recover valuable resources that might otherwise end up in landfill. It will make the factory more competitive, and will support existing and future employment in the factory.