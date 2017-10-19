Reginald D Hunter: “a hell making, nut cracking show”

REGINALD D Hunter is the youngest of nine children brought up in Albany, Georgia. He states that he is only the fourth funniest member of his family but certainly the cockiest and most confident and as comedy’s coolest customer Reginald D Hunter has made a career out of his take on race, relationships and politics.

Reginald came to London at the age of 27 to study drama but discovered the city’s comedy clubs. He soon turned his full attention to stand-up. For the last two decades he is familiar to most from his TV appearances on ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, ‘Have I Got News for You’ and ‘QI’.

His new show Some People v Reginald D Hunter is full of stuff he thinks about at this current moment. There is lots of anger, resentment and confusion in there, and hopefully plenty of laughs.

In an interview during Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, Reginald stated that he wasn’t at his best during his last tour of Ireland.

“I toured there (Ireland) last time and I had a great time. But I was depressed the whole time I did it and I wasn’t at my best – so I owe them a thunderous, hell making, nut cracking show.”

“I’m gonna put ’em under some pressure too. I’m gonna rough ’em up bad this time.” laughs

Some People v Reginald D Hunter plays at Lime Tree Theatre on Thursday October 26.