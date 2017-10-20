BREAKING Homeless accommodation to stay open for Storm Brian

Limerick City and County Council has instructed that all accommodation for those experiencing homeless to remain open 24 hours on Saturday due to Storm Brian.

Extra spaces are also being provided should they be required, so no one should be rough sleeping.

Additional beds are being provided at:

Temporary Emergency Provision at Eden Villa, 31 Edward Street, Limerick on 061 418431. It is the last building before Sarsfield Army Barracks on your right as you ahead away from the People’s Park. The facility is remaining open throughout the entire day to ensure that all clients using or presenting to the facility would be able to access shelter.

McGarry House on Alphonsus Street

St. Patrick’s Hostel, Clare Street

Thomond House, Thomondgate

The Out of Hours Service will open from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The 24 hour freephone number 1800 60 60 60 will be in operation throughout the weekend.

Limerick City and County Council is responsible for the provision and the funding of accommodation for those experiencing homelessness.