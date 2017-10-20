Court rejects appeal by Limerick killers

LIMERICK killers Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen refused to appear in the Court of Appeal yesterday when their convictions for the murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins in was upheld.
Dundon (39), of Lenihan Avenue and Killeen (27) of Hyde Road, Prospect, had pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the murder of Roy Collins at Coin Castle Amusements, Roxboro Road on April 9, 2009.
Mr Collins, a 35-year-old father of two, who was engaged to be married, died in hospital a short time after he was shot. His father, Steve Collins, was believed to have been the intended target of the murder, due to his involvement in a previous successful prosecution against Dundon for a threat to kill.
The court had been told that Wayne Dundon ordered the murder from prison and that Killeen was the getaway driver for the gunman, James Dillon.
They were both given mandatory life sentences for murder and lodged appeals against their convictions in April.
On Thursday, Mr Justice George Birmingham said the three-judge court had not been persuaded that either man’s conviction was unsafe or unsatisfactory and the appeal was dismissed.