Court rejects appeal by Limerick killers

Dundon (39), of Lenihan Avenue and Killeen (27) of Hyde Road, Prospect, had pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the murder of Roy Collins at Coin Castle Amusements, Roxboro Road on April 9, 2009.

Mr Collins, a 35-year-old father of two, who was engaged to be married, died in hospital a short time after he was shot. His father, Steve Collins, was believed to have been the intended target of the murder, due to his involvement in a previous successful prosecution against Dundon for a threat to kill.