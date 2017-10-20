Finance Minister gives Limerick budget briefing

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is in Limerick today as part of a regional programme to discuss Budget 2018.

During his visit, Minister Donohoe will present the key outcomes of Budget 2018 and listen to the views of local business groups, organisations and networks.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Minister said, ‘Budget 2018 will see Ireland broadly balance our books for the first time in a decade. This is a significant milestone in the long and difficult journey that we, as a nation, have made. Despite the fact that we have made such progress, there are still many risks on the horizon.

“Ireland- and Limerick – has changed so much in recent years. Unemployment is at the lowest level in a decade, we are managing the public finances in a careful and considered way and the ship is steady once again. Now is the time to turn our attention to the future. By adopting a sensible approach to spending and investing in the infrastructure we need, we will ensure that we are well equipped for what lies ahead. Through affordable increases in spending, we will deliver better health and education outcomes; make sure that work is rewarded, that appropriate housing is provided and that there are more nurses, doctors and Gardaí employed to meet the needs of our growing economy and society.

“Coming to Limerick this week allows me to hear first-hand what the people have to say. I am optimistic about our future and have delivered a Budget designed to safeguard our finances, promote fairness, provide sustained improvements in people’s lives and make sensible and long-term investments that will benefit us now and into the future. I look forward to engaging with the local businesses and organisations in Limerick to discuss their future plans and hopes for our country.”