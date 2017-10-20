Limerick braces itself for Storm Brian

Limerick City and County Council is providing sandbags to residents in vulnerable areas of St Mary’s Park and Corbally ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian this weekend.

Met Eireann has currently issued a status yellow wind warning for Limerick which is valid from 3am on Saturday to 11pm on Saturday.

And a status yellow rainfall warning is valid from now until 9pm on Saturday.

1 of 5

A council spokesman said that the provision of sandbags was purely as a precaution.

“There may be surges along the Shannon Estuary associated with the storm coupled with high tides on Saturday morning and evening, which may result in some localised flooding”.

The high tides for Limerick tomorrow are due at 8h08 and 19h50.

The sandbags are being provided this afternoon at:

Kings Island Youth and Community Centre between 12pm and 2pm

Limerick City and County Council Park Road Depot between 12pm and 4pm

Army personnel from Sarsfield Barracks have filled the sandbags as part of Limerick’s multi-agency preparations for the adverse weather.

As part of the preparations, flood defences remain in place along the city quays and in Foynes, while areas with sandbagging already in place have been checked and reinforced where necessary.

Limerick City and County Council has crews on standby to attend to any incidents arising out of Storm Brian.

“We are appealing to members of the public to stay away from rivers and open areas of water during the storm and to heed all the directions of the authorities. They are for your safety,” the spokesman added.

Some Useful Numbers

Dial 999/112 for emergency services only if needed

Limerick City and County Council 061 556000 Out of Hours 061 417833

ESB Networks 1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050

Irish Water 1850 278 278