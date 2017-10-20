Storm Ophelia victim mourned in Limerick

LIMERICK Institute of Technology (LIT) has opened a book of condolences for one of its students who was killed as he tried to clear fallen trees during Storm Ophelia this Monday.

Michael Pyke (31), was clearing fallen trees outside Cahir on the Ardfinnan Road at Ballybrado in County Tipperary when the tragic accident happened, at about 12.30pm. He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital but died from his injuries.

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane described Michael’s untimely passing as “a source of profound regret and sadness” for the third level institute.

“Michael was an Electrical Apprentice in LIT. He started his Phase Six studies with us three weeks ago. He had previously completed his Phase Four programme in LIT in 2016. He was known by staff and students here,” Professor Cunnane explained.

“We in LIT are a community, and we hope that the sympathy our community feels will act as a support to Michael’s family, friends and work colleagues.

“It is with heartfelt regret that we found that one of our students will not be returning to college. Our thoughts and wishes are with Michael’s family, friends and work colleagues,” he said.

LIT Staff and Student Support Services are currently offering support to Michael’s classmates, and to any other staff and students affected by the Tipperary man’s untimely passing.

LIT announced this Tuesday that flags at the college campus will fly at half mast as a mark of respect to Michael and that they will open a book of condolence for him.

by Alan Jacques

