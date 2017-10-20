HALLOWEEN is the time of year where ghosts are most active so Limerick Civic Trust are now calling on the city’s warm-blooded citizens to join them on a walking tour of our most haunted sites.

From October 25 to 31, the Trust will host a walking tour of Limerick’s haunted medieval quarter. Throughout the walk you will be regaled with the tales of Limerick’s ghastly past and hear all about the ghosts that are said to haunt The Bishop’s Palace and the area of King’s Island.

Starting at the Bishop’s Palace you will hear the legend of the Bishop’s Lady and about the haunting experiences that the Limerick Civic Trust staff and volunteers have experienced in the building.

The tour will then take you further into the heart of King’s Island and St Munchin’s Graveyard where you will learn about terrible murders, tales of ghosts that warn of impending death, strange goings on in the graveyard at night and also learn about the Delmedge ghost that is said to haunt the area.

Tours will run from October 25 to 31 at 5 and 6pm. Tours cost €5 per adult with children going free (max two children per adult). There will be special treats for those that come in costume for the tours on October 31.

by Alan Jacques

[email protected]