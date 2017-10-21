Limerick FC retain premier division status

Limerick FC sealed their Premier Division status after a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow relegation strugglers Galway United at Markets Field last night.
Despite giving up a two-goal lead and conceding two penalties in the final 20 minutes, the Super Blues held their nerve and held out for a hugely significant league point.
First half goals from Rodrigo Tosi and Chiedozie Ogbene had Neil McDonald’s side in a commanding position at the interval, but they were made sweat after Ronan Murray found the net for Galway within a two minutes of the break and Eoin McCormack drew them level from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.
Kick-off was delayed by 25 minutes after referee Anthony Buttimer deemed that Limerick’s home shirt of blue with white sleeves clashed with Galway’s white away shirt.
After the game, man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene tweeted: “Eight league goals is good and hopefully I’ll set the bar higher for next season, trying to push on.”
Limerick Manager Neil Mc Donald commented: “I think we’ve shown over the last few weeks that we’re certainly playing for the supporters.”
Galway United – Winn; Hogan, Folan, Maher (Cunningham 90+1); Devaney (Shanahan 90+1), Holohan, Cawley, Ludden; Murray, Hale, McCormack (Melody 90+3).
Ref – A Buttimer (Cork)