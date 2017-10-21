Limerick FC retain premier division status

First half goals from Rodrigo Tosi and Chiedozie Ogbene had Neil McDonald’s side in a commanding position at the interval, but they were made sweat after Ronan Murray found the net for Galway within a two minutes of the break and Eoin McCormack drew them level from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Kick-off was delayed by 25 minutes after referee Anthony Buttimer deemed that Limerick’s home shirt of blue with white sleeves clashed with Galway’s white away shirt.