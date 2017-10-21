Storm Brian causes major floods in Limerick City

Storm Brian caused significant flooding but relatively little other damage in Limerick City this morning with properties along the Shannon River worst affected.

Shortly after high tide at 8.08, Limerick Council tweeted images of flooding in front of Sarsfield House along Arthur’s Quay in the city.

1 of 3

The eye of the storm is passing over the country this morning. Met Éireann is warning that some flooding is expected, especially in coastal regions where very high seas are also forecast.

Orange level wind warnings are in effect for coastal counties to the south and west, with very strong winds this morning, while a yellow rainfall warning has also been declared for those areas.

In the afternoon, strong to gale force northwest winds will develop countrywide with severe gusts around coasts. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thundery downpours, will continue to occur across the country. Top temperatures of 13C or 14C are forecast.

Tomorrow will bring better weather, with bright spells and scattered showers. However, rain will spread from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening.