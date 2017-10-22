Limerick greyhound stadium goes to the cloud

LIMERICK greyhound stadium is set to benefit from a digital transformation after the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced a five-year technology partnership that will bring greyhound racing closer to its followers both on and off track.

The IGB has signed a contract with Innovate Business Technology for the delivery of cloud managed services to expand the use of video services, cope with peaks in betting demand and also improve their customer experience.

Innovate will also deliver productivity solutions to IGB’s staff, allowing them to work more securely and efficiently using Microsoft Office 365 suite of products

“The Irish Greyhound Board is continually looking to use technology to enhance the customer experience, both within our stadiums and for clients remotely accessing our services,” said Joe Lewins, Director of Tote and Wagering.

“Our partnership with Innovate will produce many obvious boosts to the racing consumer, such as enabling us to seamlessly integrate their tote betting, refreshments, food and drink onto a single payment point.

“We also want to expand the use of video services to increase our target audience and revenue streams through an easily accessible and reliable video stream”, he explained.