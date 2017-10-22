Limerick man hits winning streak on the Camino

EVER since Limerick man John Moynihan retired a few months back, he has wasted no time enjoying his new-found freedom.

And after an €18,000 windfall he got from appearing on last weekend’s Winning Streak game show, he will have a lot more freedom over the coming months!

The 63 year-old Limerick city native was actually on a 125km pilgrimage walk on Camino de Santiago when his name was called out on last week’s television game show. He was enjoying dinner and some wine with his three nieces and their friend when news of his Winning Streak appearance reached them half way through their walking journey in North West Spain.

He made the trip to the Camino for some quiet reflection and exercise but had to get back to Ireland to grab this once-in-a-lifetime chance to appear on national television

John, who purchased his winning ticket at Ryan’s Day to Day shop in the Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre, was supported by his posse of family and friends including his three sisters, Nuala, Bríd, Eimear and Síle.