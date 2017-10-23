newmusic Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies – An Lucht Siúil

LIMERICK duo Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies have produced a track called An Lucht Siúil which translates as ‘the walking people’ (the old Irish term for the travelling community). The track refers to a tragedy at a halting site at Carrickmines, Dublin in 2015 when ten people and one unborn child tragically lost their lives in a fire

The track has an uncompromising blunt message delivered with tribal drums and celtic rap, fans of Damien Dempsey and Jinx Lennon will take note. An Lucht Siúil is available for free download on bandcamp – postpunkpodgeandthetechnohippies.bandcamp.com

Hear Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies live at Pharmacia on Saturday November 25.