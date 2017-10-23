Speakers announced for first Mid West Lean Network conference

DUBLIN senior football manager Jim Gavin is amongst an impressive line-up of speakers who will address the first Mid West Lean Network conference next month.

Just one year old and the brainchild of Shannon Chamber which involves 65 companies, is fast becoming the pathfinder for companies seeking to introduce lean concepts and practices into their organisations.

On Wednesday November 8 next, representatives from those firms and throughout industry will gather at the Analog Devices Building at the University of Limerick for the culmination of the seminar series.

An impressive line-up of speakers from indigenous and multinational companies will share their experiential knowledge on what it takes to introduce lean into an organisation, how the change it requires is managed, and the contribution staff at all levels need to make to deliver the transformation required of this very challenging but rewarding process.

“This Conference is the culmination of our year-long programme, which has attracted executives from companies throughout the Mid-West eager to learn about lean, to see how other companies have introduced it and are progressing and to transform this new learning into tangible benefits for their own companies” noted Helen Downes of Shannon Chamber.

“The Conference theme is continuous improvement through people as it’s through people, the workforce, that companies introduce and manage lean. Our keynote speaker, Jim Gavin, is an expert in managing people, as evidenced from his winning track record with the Dublin senior football team and, as assistant director with the Irish Aviation Authority’s Safety Regulation Division.

“The knowledge that will be taken away on the day will be truly inspirational”, according to Ms Downes.

The conference, which will be chaired by Zimmer Biomet Shannon’ operations manager, Claude Costelloe, is sponsored by Three, supported by Molex and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) in Clare and Limerick and run in collaboration with the University of Limerick, IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland. It will commence with registration at 7:30am and conclude at 4:00pm.

The full list of speakers includes; Noel Hennessey, Director, Practical Lean Solution

Dave Keane, Operations Manager, Zimmer Biomet, Galway

Colm Sheils, Director of Manufacturing Engineering, Boston Scientific

Dr Anca Misescu, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Limerick

Gerry Reynolds, Managing Director, Takumi Precision Engineering

Pat Burke, Director of Operations, Cook Medical

Shane O’Neill, CEO, Atlantic Aviation Group

Sandra McDonnell, Operational Excellence Program Manager, AbbVie

Jim Gavin, Assistant Director, Irish Aviation Authority (Dublin Senior Football Manager)

Mick Guinee, Managing Director, Ei Electronics

David Hanly, General Manager-IEPRO, Element Six Group

Nicole Mortimer, Head of Business Product, Marketing & Operations, Three

Jony Kelly, OPEX Manager/Shingo Site Coordinator, Analog Devices

Dr Sean Moore, Senior Lecturer Lean & Six Sigma, University of Limerick