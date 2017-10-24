BREAKING Man rescued from Abbey River in Limerick

A MAN has been rescued from the Abbey River this Tuesday morning after the alarm was raised when he was seen entering the water near Barrington’s Hospital.

The man, understood to be aged in his 40s, was seen entering the water at the quayside at around 11:45am.

Members of the Limerick City Fire and Rescue were alerted by the Munster Regional Fire Control Centre that the male was seen in the water.

Fireswift, the Fire Service rescue boat, was launched and upon arrival, three members of the Curragower Boat Club were seen assisting the man along with staff member from An Post.

The man was had been taken from the water and brought on the breakwater pontoon where the Abbey River meets the River Shannon in Limerick.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency paramedics and he was taken to the University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

See more Limerick news here

Helplines:

* Samaritans 116 123 or email [email protected]

* Aware 1890 303 302 (depression, anxiety)

* Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email [email protected] – (suicide, self-harm)

* Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

* Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)