Limerick firm wins agri food innovation award

LIMERICK Agri Tech firm BHSL has won a leading innovation award for being able to to convert untreated poultry manure into energy for heating.

The firm, established by brothers Jack and Declan O’Connor, is based in Killeedy and won the Agri-Food Category at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2017, in Dublin recently.

BHSL Managing Director Declan O’Connor said the award means a huge amount to the company.

“BHSL has a strong record of technical innovation, having created a completely new use of fluidised bed combustion technology, in response to changing regulations in our industry. Innovation is the future for us also. Our acquisition earlier this year of Hydro International, a leading wastewater and effluent treatment company was the first step in our strategy to further expand the application of our technology. It’s gratifying to see the efforts of the whole team acknowledged at the Innovation Awards, which provide a platform for innovation across many industries to shine.”

This uniquely innovative technology transforms what is a costly waste issue for the poultry production sector – dealing with waste manure – into a source of fuel, thereby driving farm profitability through reduced energy bills.

Heating bills are an enormous drain on poultry farms and it’s thought BHSL’s innovation could really transform the sector.

BHSL will receive a €10,000 media package as well as an Irish Times subscription.

The aim of The Irish Times Innovation Awards, which are now in their eighth year, is to showcase and reward excellence in innovation across a range of products and services.

Associate Sponsors of the awards include Abbvie, Teagasc, Science Foundation Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, KPMG, and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

See more business news here