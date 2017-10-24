Limerick seniors avail of personal alarms

827 older people in Limerick received personal security alarms over the past two years, with more due to qualify this year.

The Department of Rural and Community Development this week allocated €2.3 million for the nationwide ‘Seniors Alert’ scheme, which comes into effect on November 1.

The scheme is operated with the support of local voluntary groups and if users feel in danger or require immediate assistance, they can activate the device which will alert designated members of their community who can then assist them.

From this year on, older people no longer have to be living alone in order to qualify for the scheme.