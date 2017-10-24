Third trial ordered for alleged tiger kidnap in Limerick

ZACHARY Coughlan Ryan will face a third trial over the alleged kidnapping of the son of a postmistress in Limerick over five years ago.

It is the State’s case that the 39-year-old was one of three men involved in a “tiger kidnap” on August 19, 2012 when Stephen Cusack and Niall Reddan were gaged and bound before being bundled into a pick up truck.

Mr Coughlan Ryan is accused of being an armed member of the gang who carried out the kidnap and brought the two men to a derelict house on the outskirts of the city.

Niall Reddan, it is alleged, was let go by the gang and instructed to return to Mr Cusack’s family with a €500,000 ransom demand.

Stephen Cusack made good his escape a short time later and raised the alarm.

Zachary Coughlan Ryan was arrested a number of days later and charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping.

A 2013 conviction against the 39-year-old was quashed at the Court of Appeal and a retrial was ordered where Mr Coughlan Ryan conducted his own legal defence.

Following three weeks of evidence and legal argument, a jury of six men and six women were unable to agree a verdict and the trial ended.

However, this Tuesday morning, Judge O’Donnell was told at Limerick Circuit Court that the director of public prosecutions has instructed that the matter be returned for a third trial.

Defence Counsel Erin O’Hagan told the court that she has now been instructed by the 39-year-old accused through Sarah Ryan solicitor, and a bail application will be put before Judge Tom O’Donnell.

Prosecution counsel for the State, John O’Sullivan BL said that there would be an objection made by the State through An Garda Siochana to Mr Coughlan Ryan achieving bail.

