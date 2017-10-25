300 jobs bonanza for Limerick

A $100 million investment announcement, leading to 300 new jobs for Limerick has been hailed as a massive vote of confidence in Limerick by Regeneron.

One of the fastest-growing companies in the global biotechnology industry, Regeneron this Wednesday announced further expansion of its Limerick Industrial Operations and Product Supply (IOPS) bioprocessing campus in the Raheen Business Park. The additional jobs and investment bring the total expected employment at the site to 800 people and total investment to $750m.

Recruitment has started on the project, which is supported through IDA Ireland. Jobs will be high-end specialist jobs in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance/control and various support functions for scientists, chemists and technicians.

Welcoming the investment and jobs announcement Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD said; “I’m delighted to welcome additional highly skilled and diverse Regeneron jobs to Limerick. Regeneron’s decision to expand so significantly is testament to the talent pool and attractive business environment available to companies in Ireland. This planned further expansion by Regeneron in Limerick is a significant contribution to the rejuvenation of the region.”

Vice President and site head at IOPS Raheen, Niall O’Leary, believes that Limerick offers an exceptionally good location for U.S. multi nationals.

“Located just 30 minutes from Shannon Airport with a five hour time difference from New York, Ireland is also a midway point for U.S. executives linking into our partners. In addition, the very favourable business environment along with the support provided by IDA Ireland and Limerick City and County Council make the city an ideal home for Regeneron,” Mr O’Leary said.