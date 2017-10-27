Limerick seminar on Brexit implications for small business on November 10th

ECONOMIST Alan Ahearne and Enterprise Ireland Brexit manager Anne Lanigan will be keynote speakers at an important seminar for small businesses in Limerick on Friday, November 10.

This free seminar, hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices in Limerick and Clare, aims to help business owners and managers prepare for Brexit.

Professor Ahearne, whose areas of expertise are macroeconomics and international finance, is a director of the Whitaker Institute, a member of the Commission of the Central Bank of Ireland, and Chair of the Joint ESRI/Department of Finance Research Programme on the Macro-economy and Taxation.

Moderated by RTÉ Journalist Carole Coleman, the panel will include customer compliance expert Dan Hegarty, as well as business owners from Limerick and Clare who will be affected by Brexit.

Ms Coleman, who is best known for her probing interview with former US President George W Bush, has been a reporter and presenter for RTE news and current affairs for 25 years. She is also involved in local initiatives in the North West to attract jobs to the region and connect with the diaspora.

The seminar will be held at the Absolute Hotel from 8.30am to 11.00am on November 10.

Contact the Local Enterprise Office at 061-557499 or email [email protected] to book your place.